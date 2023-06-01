President Donald J Trump | Celebration Of 250 Years Of American Independence at the Iowa State Fairgrounds
Three years from now, the United States will celebrate the biggest and most important milestone in our country’s history -- 250 years of American Independence. That’s why as a nation, we should be preparing for the most spectacular birthday party. We want to make it the best of all time.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2r70nk-celebration-of-250-years-of-american-independence-at-the-iowa-state-fairgro.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.