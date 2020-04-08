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Countries Agree to Ditch Dollar While Trump Moves Closer to Nationalize FED; Treasury Takeover? Pt 2
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76 views • April 08, 2020
Sarah Westall

See Part 1: https://youtu.be/9AQuShZuE04

Top economic experts, Ellen Brown and Harley Schlanger, join the program to discuss the major moves happening worldwide with central banks, the dollar, and our own Federal Reserve and Treasury. We discuss what all of this means and whether the dollar can withstand the actions being taken with the bailout, the practical entire economic shutdown, and more. You can see more of Ellen Brown on her website @ http://EllenBrown.com AND you can see more of Harley Schlanger @ http://Harley.LaRouchePac.com

Here is the official news briefing from Shanghai Cooperation Organization: https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news...

Tetrogen (world's best fat fighter) has created a Free 12-week weight loss program for Patreons. Patreons can see this exclusive program @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. - Patreons also receive discounts on Tetrogen, C60 Gel Caps, Defytime and much more!

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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trumpfederal reservegovernmentbanksbailoutdigitalsarah westallellen brownharley schlangerglobal controlnationalizetreasury takeover
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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