APOSTASY AND THE CHURCH - Jonathan Cahn

Many will not be strong enough to fight against abortion, euthanasia and same sex marriage

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/04/15/many-will-not-be-strong-enough-to-fight-against-abortion-euthanasia-and-same-sex-marriage/

TURN BACK

"This evil has penetrated far into the very heart of My House. You must now turn back and restore My House. I, your God, give you this command for the salvation of your own soul." - Jesus, August 21, 1976

SIN IS INSANITY

"I have told you, counseled you in the past, that sin is insanity. Your world and its people are involved--they walk as on a treadmill, seeking power and money and material goods and pleasure. And they go round and about, never stopping as the world plunges faster to the abyss.” – Our Lady of the Roses, August 4, 1979









