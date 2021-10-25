© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You want a better world? Look for the truth and you will find i
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • October 25, 2021
You want a better world? Look for the truth and you will find it....
The Netherlands is one of the most corrupt countries in the world? The VOC mentality... And its many secret PO Box addresses?
And sitting on the mayor's chair, arrogant special Ones ! who listen to `White Babies are the ugliest Babies! So what are they
The Netherlands is one of the most corrupt countries in the world? The VOC mentality... And its many secret PO Box addresses?
And sitting on the mayor's chair, arrogant special Ones ! who listen to `White Babies are the ugliest Babies! So what are they
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.