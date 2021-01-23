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FLORIDA MAQUIS FURTHER EVIDENCE! | PENTAGON (and *HEXAGON*) EARTH GRID NETWORK THEORY SUPPORT!
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91 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/8/2019 to YouTube►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
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*I realized after recording that I was mistakenly labeling 'hexagonal' structures and shapes as 'octagonal' (when I was describing the octagonal Temple Mount structure, the consistency stuck unknowingly to my expressed language)
I would really like for this to get into the hands of the Florida Maquis somehow, to enhance the research he is doing. If anyone comes across this video and sees it valuable, please SHARE so it might get back around to him. Thank you -
Florida Maquis Temple Mount/Holy See Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9e1YQ0yeGY
Neal Adams Expanding Earth Animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJfBSc6e7QQ
Babylon's Banksters Excerpt: https://books.google.com/books?id=UvSGUxT76NkC&;pg=PA250&lpg=PA250&dq=buckminster+fuller+balloon+grid&source=bl&ots=Wh-jvw55Cq&sig=ACfU3U2DGlTY4I4n0fLm00YY5cjwEoqDDQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiM5umUj73kAhVOnJ4KHXhYAAwQ6AEwF3oECAgQAQ#v=onepage&q&f=false
Rendlesham UFO Site Article: https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/rendlesham-forest-ufo-landing
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
*I realized after recording that I was mistakenly labeling 'hexagonal' structures and shapes as 'octagonal' (when I was describing the octagonal Temple Mount structure, the consistency stuck unknowingly to my expressed language)
I would really like for this to get into the hands of the Florida Maquis somehow, to enhance the research he is doing. If anyone comes across this video and sees it valuable, please SHARE so it might get back around to him. Thank you -
Florida Maquis Temple Mount/Holy See Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9e1YQ0yeGY
Neal Adams Expanding Earth Animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJfBSc6e7QQ
Babylon's Banksters Excerpt: https://books.google.com/books?id=UvSGUxT76NkC&;pg=PA250&lpg=PA250&dq=buckminster+fuller+balloon+grid&source=bl&ots=Wh-jvw55Cq&sig=ACfU3U2DGlTY4I4n0fLm00YY5cjwEoqDDQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiM5umUj73kAhVOnJ4KHXhYAAwQ6AEwF3oECAgQAQ#v=onepage&q&f=false
Rendlesham UFO Site Article: https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/rendlesham-forest-ufo-landing
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