Video Microscopy of an Vaccinated individual who received 3 boosters

Follow along with this video series. This is Part 1 of a blood sample video microscopy analysis of an individual who had the Phizer vaccination and who also received three Phizer boosters. This sample was diluted with distilled water to purposely reduce the amount of red blood cells in order to see more and observe what happens in the blood and to the blood. I purposely have not narrated it as I will be uploading a video compilation of many blood samples analysis. The video is long. Understand that it has been sped up to show as much of the blood sample content on the slide as possible.I go around the slide many times, as the activity is always changing. The lit up structures and purple color is me shining UV light at the slide. No dyes or stains have been added to the sample.

Please follow along. Part 2 will be uploaded soon. Draw your own conclusions, be informed and make your own decisions based on real science you can see that isn't being assumed or theorized. Please share

Check out my other videos on my channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope



















