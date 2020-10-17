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Mary Phagan gravesite images
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32 views • October 17, 2020
This collection includes images of Mary Phagan's gravesite, as well as one video of nearby Phagan graves. Phagan was a 13-year-old girl who was murdered in 1913 at the pencil factory where she worked. Factory superintendent Leo Frank was subsequently convicted in a sensational trial.
For more informations : https://theamericanmercury.org
http://www.vivaeuropa.info/en/tag/mary-phagan
The Leo Frank Trial Archive
http://LeoFrank.org
The Leo Frank Research Library
http://LeoFrank.info
The Phagan Family Voice on the Leo Frank Case
http://LittleMaryPhagan.com
For more informations : https://theamericanmercury.org
http://www.vivaeuropa.info/en/tag/mary-phagan
The Leo Frank Trial Archive
http://LeoFrank.org
The Leo Frank Research Library
http://LeoFrank.info
The Phagan Family Voice on the Leo Frank Case
http://LittleMaryPhagan.com
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