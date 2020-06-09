Looking into the Doppler Weaponized CRISTOBAL w/ Coleman: A Conversation, Exploration & Invitation

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Cristobal Links
https://www.al.com/hurricane/2020/06/tropical-storm-cristobal-2020-path-still-on-track-for-eventual-us-landfall-on-sunday-or-monday.html
World of Hot Water:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chz_ijSSNeU
Radar & Satellite Links:
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad/index.php?type=LIX-N0S-1-200
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=regional-southeast-01-200-1-50-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://radar.weather.gov/Conus/index_loop.php?fbclid=IwAR1zvVUQFuWzFH_Pe6HPv6E675wr8b9T1POvcZ8S5RpWhSTMTHtIPmnt_1s
https://radar.weather.gov/radar.php?product=N0S&;rid=lix&loop=yes
https://www.pauljhurtado.com/US_Composite_Radar/2020-5-29/
Black Lines:
https://twitter.com/NWS/status/1269279950177275907?fbclid=IwAR1lJmRexv5M-oF8ym0wjcFgpV1P_zzw7v6P4tRY9v4PkTx3KWQTErqVOIo
Sponge Bob Square Cane:
https://www.facebook.com/leonard.coleman.7/posts/3025508867496414
Examples of Red Green Lining up:
https://www.facebook.com/leonard.coleman.7/posts/3024243760956258
https://www.facebook.com/leonard.coleman.7/posts/3025525034161464
Impact Zones & Glitches:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M01Fi2LERto
The New Russian Woodpecker?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IpjPbdKSFM
WeatherTruth.org
"Funny Clouds: A Chemtrail Tale":
https://www.amazon.com/Funny-Clouds-Chemtrail-Raphaelle-ONeil/dp/1519140193