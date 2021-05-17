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THE MASTER KEY TO LIFE IS HUMILITY
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20 views • May 17, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 5:5-7. ‘The strong hand of God’ is picture language for the power and discipline of God. Christians must accept all that God allows to happen to them. One day God will lift them up and give them honour. He will decide when it is the right time. ‘Give all your worries to God’. Christians do this when they tell God what worries them. Then they must trust that God will give them what they need in every situation. Jesus teaches about this in Matthew 6:25-34. Many of Peter’s readers may have worried about suffering as Christians. God loves and cares for Christians, even when he allows them to suffer.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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