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“THE WAY OUT” WITH ZACH BUSH
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513 views • May 03, 2021
“THE WAY OUT” WITH ZACH BUSH
Does climate change exist? Is it man-made or a natural cycle of this Earth? In a very special interview on Earth Day, Del sits down with a Highwire favorite, Zach Bush, MD, in his home state of Hawaii, to discuss the incredible mistake environmentalists are making when it comes to trying to fix rapid climate change.
#ZachBushMD #EarthDay #Carbon #Microbiome #Beauty #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: May 3, 2021
Does climate change exist? Is it man-made or a natural cycle of this Earth? In a very special interview on Earth Day, Del sits down with a Highwire favorite, Zach Bush, MD, in his home state of Hawaii, to discuss the incredible mistake environmentalists are making when it comes to trying to fix rapid climate change.
#ZachBushMD #EarthDay #Carbon #Microbiome #Beauty #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: May 3, 2021
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