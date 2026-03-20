BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America's $80 Million F-35 Shot Down — Iran's Air Defense Beats Stealth
What is happening
What is happening
9762 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
76 views • Yesterday

An eighty million dollar F-35 just got shot down — and the implications of Iran's air defense defeating stealth in a live combat engagement extend far beyond this single aircraft, this single mission, and this single theater. The F-35 is not just America's most advanced fighter. It is the foundation of allied air power doctrine across NATO, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East — every country that purchased it did so on the premise that its stealth capability provided a decisive and reliable survivability margin against advanced air defenses. That premise just got tested and failed in the most public way possible. Defeating stealth does not require seeing the aircraft the way conventional radar does. It requires building a targeting solution from the marginal signatures that even the best stealth cannot fully eliminate — infrared emissions, low-frequency radar returns, electronic emissions, and the predictable physics of an aircraft flying a mission profile in a known operational area. Iran's air defense did not match the F-35 technologically. It built a solution from the residual signatures that stealth leaves behind and closed the engagement window before the F-35's own awareness of the threat could produce an evasive response. Every adversary that has been studying American air power just received live combat confirmation that the aircraft underpinning Western air dominance carries a vulnerability that patience, sensor fusion, and the right engagement geometry can exploit. That confirmation does not stay in this theater. It travels — to Moscow, to Beijing, to Pyongyang — and it arrives as validated data rather than theoretical assessment. The eighty million dollars is the smallest part of what America just lost above Iranian airspace. If this gave you real clarity on what Iran shooting down an F-35 means for American air power and Western defense doctrine, hit Like, Subscribe for military analysis that reads the strategic loss beneath the aircraft loss, and Share this with anyone trying to understand why one downed F-35 just changed the global air power equation permanently.
Keywords
iranfoodamericamillioneconomyoilair defensebeatsstealthpricesshot downf-3580 dollarsf35shotdowniranairdefensestealthdefeated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity&#8217;s last hope

Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity’s last hope

Ramon Tomey
Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Kevin Hughes
China&#8217;s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

China’s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

Laura Harris
Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Douglas Harrington
Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Coco Somers
The Collapse of Empire: How the West&#8217;s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who&#8217;s taking over

The Collapse of Empire: How the West’s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who’s taking over

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy