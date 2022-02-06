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How the Passion Behind Ontario's Highway of Heroes Helped Canada Adopt the Freedom For Trucker's Revolution
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70 views • February 06, 2022
With no disrespect to our fallen soldiers, but after what has happened in the last two weeks here in Canada I must now include Canada's truckers as part of Canada's Highway of Heroes. Today we have witnessed another huge non-violent protest in Ottawa and my hometown Toronto has had a wonderful, patriotic non-violent protest as well. As much as the Legacy Media as played the truckers for a bunch of racist yahoos, to many Canadians they are the new Heroes. Justin Trudeau cannot ignore these trucker protesters as 'fringe' anymore. God Bless.
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