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HEAVEN FOREVER: TESTIMONIES OF HEAVEN
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122 views • February 23, 2022
This video has testimonies of people that have seen heaven. Including myself, Oden Hetrick, Mary Ann Baxter, Gary Woods, and Henry Gruver. I pray this encourages your heart to want to live for Jesus, who loves you very much. He wants to be with you eternally.
Matthew 3:16
For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
Romans 10:13 Call upon the name of the LORD and you will be saved.
Matthew 3:16
For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
Romans 10:13 Call upon the name of the LORD and you will be saved.
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