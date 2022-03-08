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Building Blocks Of Wisdom And Prudence - Proverbs 8:12 (NIV)
12 “I, wisdom, dwell together with prudence;
I possess knowledge and discretion."
Proverbs Club Commentary
Knowledge, aka Erudition, builds Prudence.
Discretion, aka Freedom Of Choice, exercises Wisdom.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p96svwb
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