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Biden does not understand guns | Rep. Jeff Van Drew
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110 views • April 10, 2021
Rep. Jeff Van Drew slams Biden's actions on 'gun control' and his push to restrict access for owners, the crisis at the border, and Emerald Robinson reports on the latest surrounding the President's actions - via Newsmax TV's 'John Bachman Now.'
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