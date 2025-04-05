© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strikes by the Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV on equipment and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy Oblast.
Adding, this from April 4th:
💥 A high-precision strike with a high-explosive missile was carried out on the site of a meeting with the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Western instructors in a restaurant in the city of Krivoy Rog, the Defense Ministry reported.
As a result of the attack, the enemy lost up to 85 military and foreign officers, as well as up to 20 units of motor vehicles.
Adding:
Zelensky stated that French troops will be among the first to be deployed on Ukrainian territory.
I can’t say when and in what quantity, that’s our agreement — Zelensky
Zelensky also stated that work is underway to deploy British representatives on Ukrainian territory.