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WHAT IS YOUR SPECIAL CALLING?
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40 views • November 21, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind Ephesians 4:11-13. We've all got an important job to do in God's army. It is important to know what this and to be open to anything.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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