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Fauci Sets Impossibly High Standard for Return to Normal
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170 views • February 03, 2021
The goal post gets pushed further and further by Fauci as America suffers
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Watch The Full Show: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601b11fdf4951520a6856ed9
Banned.Video Channel: https://cantcensortruth.com/channel/the-american-journal
For Live Alerts, Text 'WAKEUPUSA' To: (833) 470-0438
Support #Infowars: https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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