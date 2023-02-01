X22 REPORT Ep. 2986b - Information War Moves To The Next Level, War Paint Is Applied, Day Of Days, Freedom

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2986b - Jan. 31, 2023

Information War Moves To The Next Level, War Paint Is Applied, Day Of Days, Freedom The [DS] is in the process of removing Biden, the fake news has been instructed to report on the classified docs, the DOJ has blocks in place so the house can't follow the corruption to others, will stop the house, this is why they are removing Biden.

Trump is ready for the next phase of the information war, he has now changed his profile, he has applied he war paint. These are the days of days, you can hear him screaming FREEDOM!!!!

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

