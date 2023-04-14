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EPISODE 315: FIGHT OF THE FATHERS
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175 views • April 14, 2023
Last week’s interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson went viral, with cuts of the interview garnering millions of views on social media, and even making it onto America’s most-watched Mainstream News Network; Award-winning Musician Dedicates Music Proceeds to the COVID Vaccine-injured; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the gender transition pipeline in Schools and hospitals, the failing Green Agenda, and Mouse Study Emerges Suggesting Spike Protein distributes Throughout the Body; The Father and Brother of Julian Assange, a journalist jailed for 4 years in ‘UK’s Guantanamo Bay,’ are fighting for his freedom; Finally, new science reaffirms early treatments and will save millions of lives, if it isn’t suppressed.
Guests: Brad Skistimas/Five Times August, Ernesto Ramirez, John Shipton, Gabriel Shipton, Dr. Pierre Kory
#FightForYou#JulianAssange#Assange#IthakaMovie#Tyson#NDT#GreenNewDeal#COVID#EPA#DrPierreKory#EarlyTreatments
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