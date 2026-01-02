A 150-year-old church of Vondelkerk is burning in Amsterdam.

Rescuers have already evacuated residents from nearby houses.

Article NYT:

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/01/01/world/europe/amsterdam-fire-church-new-years.html

Adding, Also, on New Year's Eve:

That night, the enemy launched a targeted drone attack on a place where civilians were celebrating New Year's, reported the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.

"Three drones struck a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khortytsia. According to preliminary data, more than 50 people were injured, and 24 people died. The figures are being clarified... Many were burned alive. A child was killed.

This crime is fundamentally on a par with the Odessa House of Trade Unions incident.

One of the drones was carrying incendiary mixture. The same mixtures were used by Kiev militants to burn our fields in the summer.

Now they have deliberately burned people.

This is what the 'peace' looks like, which, according to Zelensky, he is striving for.

It's particularly cynical that the attack was carried out after a reconnaissance drone had already been deployed — almost at the stroke of midnight.

Due to the massive fire, it was impossible to save more people. The fire was extinguished only in the early morning.

Doctors are currently fighting to save the lives of the victims.

Kherson region mourns with the families of the victims. All necessary support will be provided."

More about this:

A criminal case has been initiated into the terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of more than 20 civilians in the Kherson region following an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Investigative Committee of Russia reported.

The Investigative Committee is establishing the circumstances of the incident and the individuals involved in the terrorist attack.

Earlier, the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo reported that as a result of a drone strike by the AFU on a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Kherson on New Year's Eve 24 people were killed and more than 50 were injured.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova about this:

The leaders of the European Union and NATO should understand that their billions are killing civilians on New Year's Eve, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"Every president and prime minister of EU and NATO countries should get a piece of paper for themselves - somewhere in the middle, between a croissant and a poached egg, between a crunchy cracker with jam and a cup of coffee - where everything we are talking about today will be written, these news have generally broken people's hearts".

Zakharova compared the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kherson region with the fact that collaborators from Western Ukraine burned people in the Belarusian village of Khatyn.

She called the attack on the hotel and cafe "neonazi hatred" and "dehumanization".

"So collaborators from Western Ukraine burned people in the Belarusian village of Khatyn. They rounded up people in barns and set them on fire. And those who managed to get out were shot. The difference is that 85 years ago, the Nazis did not hide behind the "protection of children and loyalty to democracy". They simply burned people and finished them off with rifles, buried them alive and stabbed those who were still breathing with bayonets," said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She emphasized that today, leaders of the collective West should "receive reports on how billions of their taxpayers' money have been spent and how many New Year's gifts have been bought with it to kill civilians".

Adding: Medvedev’s comment on the killing of civilians in Kherson Region:

“More than 80 years ago, on March 22, 1943, fascist beasts and their accomplices burned Khatyn. And on New Year’s Eve in Kherson Region, in a similar manner, civilians were deliberately and brutally killed.

Savagery. Baseness. Cynicism. The vocabulary of a normal person is too poor to define the actions of these Banderite scum. Only the merciless language of retribution is suitable — inevitable and swift, carried out during our Army’s offensive.

It must affect both the degenerate perpetrators of this terrorist act and their various commanders. Enough with the niceties. Banderite bastards must be cut down like diseased pigs, wherever they are — in stinking Ukraine, in Europe, or at seaside resorts. As Konstantin Simonov wrote in his great poem: ‘Each time you see him, kill him.’”





