Why "Once Saved Always Saved" is false doctrine - part 3 - 1 Timothy 4:16

This is the third part in the series, "Why 'Once Saved Always Saved' is false doctrine." Here we look at one of the numerous verses in the New Testament where it in essence, says "continue to do this in order to be saved. Why would the scriptures say to continue to do anything in order to be saved, if salvation were a one-time event? It would be trivial or false to do that, would it not? And yet here we read Paul telling Timothy to do something he needs to do in order to remain in a state of being saved.