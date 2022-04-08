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How Often Must Russia Come to the Rescue?
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71 views • April 08, 2022
It is not enough for God to be on our side, we must be on His side. Otherwise, WAR will be our punishment for sin. For all Christians who think sleeping around, getting drunk or going to fortune tellers is ok, you'll have a rude awakening when you die.
"Now the works of the flesh are obvious: fornication, impurity, licentiousness, 20idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions, 21envy,[e] drunkenness, carousing, and things like these. I am warning you, as I warned you before: those who do such things WILL NOT INHERIT THE KINGDOM OF GOD" - Galatians 5: 19-21
"Repent America or Deep State Wins"
https://www.brighteon.com/8730ad21-3f78-4f85-a4f6-f4cd2b8b24dc
"Physical & Spiritual Laws"
https://www.brighteon.com/7abab31f-4b01-4d11-a7d9-1debd44665bb
"Now the works of the flesh are obvious: fornication, impurity, licentiousness, 20idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions, 21envy,[e] drunkenness, carousing, and things like these. I am warning you, as I warned you before: those who do such things WILL NOT INHERIT THE KINGDOM OF GOD" - Galatians 5: 19-21
"Repent America or Deep State Wins"
https://www.brighteon.com/8730ad21-3f78-4f85-a4f6-f4cd2b8b24dc
"Physical & Spiritual Laws"
https://www.brighteon.com/7abab31f-4b01-4d11-a7d9-1debd44665bb
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