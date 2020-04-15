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Is Sunday Worship the Mark of the Beast?
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20 views • April 15, 2020
Seventh Day Adventists may have tripped over the root of all evil in their efforts to link the sabbath with the Mark of the Beast. This evil mark (which is the heaven-and-hell point of no return for anyone who takes it) is clearly described in Revelation 13:16-18. Read it yourself and decide: The sabbath vs buying and selling.
Watch this video and learn what the 666 prophecy is really saying. Your eternal destiny is hanging in the balance.
Watch this video and learn what the 666 prophecy is really saying. Your eternal destiny is hanging in the balance.
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