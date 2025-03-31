This Saint News 3/30/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: Some folks on the Left seem to be waking up to the lies of the mainstream media. Dr. David Martin is not playing around when he says we have to destroy the World Health Organization, and he'll make a helluva case for it. Earthquakes rock Myanmar in the Headlines. Candace Owens is gonna get into RFKJ, his mistress, and how it looks like he's being blackmailed. I got some Quickies for you after that, and did you know there's a company that will deliver sunlight on demand? And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews
Destroy The WHO - Dr David E Martin Calls for Total Destruction of The World Health Organization
https://x.com/6MarcianoBLVCK9/status/1904280357668790367
Lara Logan - Ilonka Deaton - Trafficked in the Music Industry https://x.com/laralogan/status/1905256987618611254
A mega spending bill out of the same admin that created DOGE doesn't make sense...unless not all is as it seems https://x.com/joybacklascruz/status/1899988329535316479
James Li - The Dark Story Behind the Ghibli Trend https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1905383982591868984
John Stossel - New York is fining fossil fuel companies $75 billion for their PAST ... LEGAL emissions. https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1904196256605307062
Peter St. Onge - The Democrat party is on the verge of a Civil War that could cripple the party for a decade. https://x.com/profstonge/status/1904873470011597006
Utah just became the first state to officially ban fluoride in all public drinking water.
https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1905676648550170852
Slice of pizza convinced Gulf Breeze man to end police standoff https://www.pnj.com/story/news/2019/02/27/florida-man-ends-police-standoff-slice-pizza-man-accused-harassing-family-coldplay-lyrics-threats/3003683002/
Napster sold to tech startup for $207M https://thehill.com/policy/technology/5213461-napster-sold-to-tech-startup-for-207m/
Fat Nigga Tech https://x.com/phvckitweball/status/1903479133880947096
Project Sun Streak
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00789R001300180002-7.pdf
Dr. Drew - Signalgate should be old news by now. https://x.com/drdrew/status/1905733567055004142
RFK Jr unveils transparency tool allowing Americans to search for contaminants in food
https://thepostmillennial.com/rfk-jr-unveils-transparency-tool-allowing-americans-to-search-for-contaminants-in-food