Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2964b - Trump Just Flexed His Muscle, It’s All About Control, Watch What Happens Next
99 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Ep. 2964b - Political/GeoPolitical News Jan.4, 20233

Trump Just Flexed His Muscle, It’s All About Control, Watch What Happens NextThe establishment is panicking, the vote is not going their way in the house. Is Trump flexing his muscle showing the establishment he is in control. Think about the timing of the Twitter files, and the timing of the Supreme Court ruling on the taxes. This all happened when the patriots took control of the house, now they can get the tax the returns from all others while they are investigating the criminal activity of the [DS] players. This is all about control, let's watch what happens next. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket