X22 REPORT Ep. 2964b - Trump Just Flexed His Muscle, It’s All About Control, Watch What Happens Next

X22 REPORT Ep. 2964b - Political/GeoPolitical News Jan.4, 20233

Trump Just Flexed His Muscle, It’s All About Control, Watch What Happens NextThe establishment is panicking, the vote is not going their way in the house. Is Trump flexing his muscle showing the establishment he is in control. Think about the timing of the Twitter files, and the timing of the Supreme Court ruling on the taxes. This all happened when the patriots took control of the house, now they can get the tax the returns from all others while they are investigating the criminal activity of the [DS] players. This is all about control, let's watch what happens next.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.







