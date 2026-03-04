Iran Missiles Strike US Targets, Israel Support Falters | Yon Analysis

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

War correspondent and former Special Forces operator Michael Yon rejoins the program to deliver a hard-earned assessment of the escalating Iran–Israel conflict — drawing on decades of frontline experience and deep study of military history.

This conversation is a sober look at the realities of war beyond headlines and talking points. Yon breaks down how propaganda shapes public perception, how narratives are constructed to justify escalation, and why understanding information warfare is just as critical as understanding battlefield movements.

We examine the deeper forces driving this conflict — trade routes, strategic resources, regional power dynamics, and ideology — and how these core elements have fueled nearly every major war throughout history. Yon also shares his perspective on the risk of a broader global confrontation if current trajectories continue, and what signs to watch for as events unfold.

Most importantly, we discuss how individuals can look beyond emotionally charged messaging and analyze conflicts through a strategic lens to better discern where truth may lie amid competing narratives.

You can follow Yon at https://substack.com/@michaelyon

