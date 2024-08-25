BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Project Stargate Episode 3
Free Humanity
15 followers
93 views • 8 months ago

Stargate Jerusalem" explores the ancient and modern myths surrounding Jerusalem as a site of cosmic and supernatural significance. The script delves into various theories that suggest the Temple Mount could be a powerful Stargate or celestial gateway, linking our world with other dimensions. It examines legends such as King Solomon’s control over demons, the mystical ascension of Prophet Muhammad, and the secretive searches by the Crusaders and the Knights Templar for hidden artifacts and lost technologies. The story continues into the present, highlighting ongoing excavations and the controversial belief that rebuilding the Third Temple could unlock immense supernatural power or even open portals to other realms. Interweaving faith, prophecy, and the allure of forbidden knowledge, "Stargate Jerusalem" invites viewers to question whether this ancient city holds the key to unlocking the mysteries of our universe.
Jerusalem, Al Aqsa, temple mount , king Solomon, the one ring, seals of Solomon, Stargates, inter dimensional travel, portals , relics, ancient technology, Nebuchadnezzar, history , mystery, Palestine, holy land, gate of Gods, babylon , babel, scripture, knights templar, demons, aliens, angels, jinn, prophets, journey, night journey, omar samson, conspiracy, war , israel, idf, terrorists, satanists, occultists, human sacrifice, portals to hell, black magic, military intrests, annunaki, jericho, underground bases, archeology, excavations, star gate jerusalem

technologyjerusalemisraeltemple mountthird templepalestinedemonbabylonsatanistsportalsangelsholy landjinnancient technologystargatesal aqsafree humanityomar samsongate of godsknights templar nebuchadnezzarkimg solomon
