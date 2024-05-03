Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 1-2
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«Despite the fact that May 2 is a day of tragedy and 10 years have passed since the fire in the Trade Union House and the murder of Russian people, Russia has not forgotten about Odessa and continues to disable facilities in the Odessa region»
