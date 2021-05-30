COVID-19 Vaccines Causing Clots in Vessels Can Lead to Lethal Conditions

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05/28/2021 Sucharit Bhakdi, a physician as well as a biochemical expert, remarked that an undergoing research in Germany has found that clots formation is a commonplace occurrence with current labeled COVD-19 vaccines. He also recommended that no COVID-19 vaccines should be applied to children.