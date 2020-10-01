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Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman on vaccines, hydrogel, and secret government programs
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193 views • October 01, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Andrew Kaufman discuss the reality of the attack we are under from the worlds elite, in order to 'vaccinate' and contaminate humanity with demonic and deadly intravenous injections under the guise of the fake pandemic.
Wake up sheep and SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE .. !!
If you know about this information and don't share it with all and sundry then their blood is on your hands. There will be no excuses on Judgement day for noit having done you best to wake up the sleeping sheep.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw?pbjreload=102
Wake up sheep and SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE .. !!
If you know about this information and don't share it with all and sundry then their blood is on your hands. There will be no excuses on Judgement day for noit having done you best to wake up the sleeping sheep.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw?pbjreload=102
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