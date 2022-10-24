X22 REPORT Ep. 2906b - Shall We Play A Game, How About A Nice Game Of Chess, 4-D Chess, WarGames

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2906b - Oct 23, 2022

​Shall We Play A Game, How About A Nice Game Of Chess, 4-D Chess, WarGames

The [DS] want meant to believe they had the power and Trump was weak. This is the art of war. The [DS] is losing on all fronts, the people see their true agenda and Trump is using it against them. Trump mentions that people believe he is playing 4-D chess. Trump did n0t go straight at the [DS], he had to wake the people and use the power of the people against them. The plan is working, Trump confirms this with his rallies. WarGames are being played out right in front of the people.



