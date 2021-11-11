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The Vox Report: Religious Exemption - Stop Wasting Time & Get Serious
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291 views • November 11, 2021
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Re: The Vox Report: Religious Exemption - Stop Wasting Time & Get Serious
In a country run by a President who raped his daughter, a congress bought and paid for by Wall Street and an FBI whose director can't pry Larry Finks cock out of his mouth long enough to do his job, this fantasy that you can get a religious exemption is a big fat waste of time. There is only a MOUNTAIN OF CLEAR AND CONVINCING EVIDENCE THAT THESE MOTHERFUCKERS TRYING TO FORCE SHOTS ON YOU ARE GETTING PAID BY THE JEW BANKING CARTELS THROUGH THEIR JEW OWNED PHARMACEUTICAL CARTELS. If your lawyer can't see that, get a lawyer who has a normally function brain.
This is racketeering, this is fraud on a massive scale, this is conspiracy to commit genocide. If your lawyer is too afraid or too stupid to tackle it - get another lawyer.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: The Vox Report: Religious Exemption - Stop Wasting Time & Get Serious
In a country run by a President who raped his daughter, a congress bought and paid for by Wall Street and an FBI whose director can't pry Larry Finks cock out of his mouth long enough to do his job, this fantasy that you can get a religious exemption is a big fat waste of time. There is only a MOUNTAIN OF CLEAR AND CONVINCING EVIDENCE THAT THESE MOTHERFUCKERS TRYING TO FORCE SHOTS ON YOU ARE GETTING PAID BY THE JEW BANKING CARTELS THROUGH THEIR JEW OWNED PHARMACEUTICAL CARTELS. If your lawyer can't see that, get a lawyer who has a normally function brain.
This is racketeering, this is fraud on a massive scale, this is conspiracy to commit genocide. If your lawyer is too afraid or too stupid to tackle it - get another lawyer.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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