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(Part 4 of 5) Testimonial - LifeChanged Soul Self-Energy Transformation (LSSET) Training
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9 views • July 30, 2019
How would you recommend LSSET to a friend?
How is LSSET Life Coaching so different, and so effective with just simple addition of LSSETing?
What is the I.A.M.K.I.S.S.S Path? Inner Alchemy Method Keeping it Spiritually Simple Path.
Let's be Candid here. LSSET Coaching is always going back in to the self, with the self.
LSSET Coaching is encouraging Person A to go into Person A with their Truth-Soul / Authentic Truth-Higher I AM Self
LSSETing will give you BIG "AHA'S" and relief early for some things, and for others it's a process. After each LSSET you're working from a higher base. Progress is always made.
How is LSSET Life Coaching so different, and so effective with just simple addition of LSSETing?
What is the I.A.M.K.I.S.S.S Path? Inner Alchemy Method Keeping it Spiritually Simple Path.
Let's be Candid here. LSSET Coaching is always going back in to the self, with the self.
LSSET Coaching is encouraging Person A to go into Person A with their Truth-Soul / Authentic Truth-Higher I AM Self
LSSETing will give you BIG "AHA'S" and relief early for some things, and for others it's a process. After each LSSET you're working from a higher base. Progress is always made.
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