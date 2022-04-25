Another Form Of Slavery Emerging For All Humanity

walking in fear, giving the devil access to your bodies will make you the devil's property in this time to use and discard as and when he chooses. Children will be the easiest to be prey upon as the devil now takes over the world. Young children should now be homeschooled. Most will remain in the school system long enough for the devil to get access to their bodies where they will rise up against their parents and cause them to be put to death. No children in Noah's ark as they were all corrupted flesh. Ignorance and lack of knowledge will destroy many. We do not have what it takes to outsmart the devil. Only the Spirit of God will help us be wise when it comes to standing against the devil to save our soul. Our eyes cannot see, our ears cannot hear.