With US Backing, Israel Set To Ethnically Cleanse Gaza

The Israeli government has announced that it plans to remove what is left of the Palestinian presence in Gaza and with it demolish what buildings remain. US backing for the project is essential to its success. Also today: Congress still determined to throw you into jail if you boycott Israel.