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MASK-OFF! Flash Mob Takes Action In San Antonio, TX
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2445 views • December 23, 2020
Dec 19, 2020
Just Another Channel
Fed up Americans all over are realizing they’ll never be given permission to take their mask-off. Taking to the streets as a massive exercise of civil disobedience is one way this San Antonio group has taken action. TAKE ACTION!
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fddb6acf3a26b04671ee37b
Just Another Channel
Fed up Americans all over are realizing they’ll never be given permission to take their mask-off. Taking to the streets as a massive exercise of civil disobedience is one way this San Antonio group has taken action. TAKE ACTION!
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fddb6acf3a26b04671ee37b
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