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Prove All Things – Public Access Program 3
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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491 views • May 07, 2020
This is the third in a series of one hour videos designed to be aired on public access TV cable. The programs are designed to bring important information to the public's attention, especially as is relevant to the loss of freedom and the importance of the permanent injunction arbitration order establishing the legal and lawful Bill of Peace. All cable companies are required to provide access to one or more public access channels. When utilized, they can be an effective tool in combating the controlled corporate fake news. See 4/20/2020 update on www.hudok.info for details for your participation because Bill Of Peace 2020 was done on behalf of all Americans.
Included in this program is PlanDemic, a film by Mikki Willis about the global plan to take control of our lives, liberty, health & freedom (26:08) and Pastor Danny Jones - Northlake Baptist Church Exposing the evil players and methods of he New World Satanic Order - April 19, 2020 (27:31)
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hoaxvaccinationsnwopandemicquarantinecoronaphilhudokphilhudokphilliphudokcoronaviruscovid-19covid19covidplandemicmikki-willisdanny-jones
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy