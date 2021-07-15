⁣5G ACTIVATES COVID-19 DELTA STRAIN & VAX GRAPHENE NANO-TUBES

5G ACTIVATES COVID-19 DELTA STRAIN & VAX GRAPHENE NANO-TUBESSOURCE: STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWShttps://t.me/STFNREPORT/ Alien.WarsSpanish researchers put the Pfizer vaccine under an electron microscope and found it contains 99% graphene oxide and hardly anything else.ENGLISH DOC - GRAPHENE OXIDE ON PFIZER VAX - Interim reportRight now there is huge documentation gathered by the channel theLa Quinta Columna(Spain), Physician Jose Luis Sevillano and the Biostatistics Ricardo Delgado that proves than graphene is being inoculated trough Covid vaccines. Graphene is a carbon-based superconductor (nano technology) that upon contact with hydrogen and at body temperature becomes magnetic, therefore the host it can send and receive signals (data), theoretically it could also be store data in its host, furthermore these nanoparticles generate clots and all covid symptoms features. There are strong suspicions that Covid in its first wave was caused by the interaction of the 5G antennas (Covid Environmental Theory) in the bodies of those inoculated ones with the 2019 flu vaccine, many who received this vaccine have magnetism too . The nano particles of graphene can be grown in brain cells. We encourage you to research about graphene and 5G.Vaccines Deliver Graphene Oxide Nanotubes for 5G Mind Control