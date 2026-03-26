America's Dark History of False Flags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False-Flags are covert operations usually conducted by governments or corporations which are made to appear as though performed by another entity. For instance when Israel attacked the U.S.S Liberty in order to blame on Egypt, or when the U.S.S. Maine was blown-up to blame on Cuba/Spain. False-Flags have been used disturbingly often and effectively throughout history...
Problem Reaction Solution - 0:00
The Lusitania and WWI - 3:49
Pearl Harbor and WWII - 11:23
The Vietnam War Gulf of Tonkin Incident - 24:13
Operation Northwoods - 29:12
The Oklahoma City Bombing - 34:52
The 9/11 Inside Job - 45:28
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay
#ericdubay #conspiracy #truth