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FDA Broke Pfizer’s EUA Shield: Liability Protection Gone, Time To Bring Down The Gavel
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193 views • February 07, 2022
FDA Broke Pfizer’s EUA Shield: Liability Protection Gone, Time To Bring Down The Gavel
On Thursday, biotech analyst Karen Kingston joined the Stew Peters Show to reveal ground-breaking information that she uncovered while researching the reports from Pfizer and Moderna on the SEC site. Uncovering contracts between Pfizer, Jansen, and Moderna with the U.S. Military.
Kingston’s findings were astounding. She discovered that there are three contracts totaling $3.5 Billion dollars dedicated to the development of the Covid-19 Vaccines, with a “test manufacturing run” of 100 million shots for each contract, some of these contracts can be traced all the way back to 2016.
source:
StewPeters.tv
On Thursday, biotech analyst Karen Kingston joined the Stew Peters Show to reveal ground-breaking information that she uncovered while researching the reports from Pfizer and Moderna on the SEC site. Uncovering contracts between Pfizer, Jansen, and Moderna with the U.S. Military.
Kingston’s findings were astounding. She discovered that there are three contracts totaling $3.5 Billion dollars dedicated to the development of the Covid-19 Vaccines, with a “test manufacturing run” of 100 million shots for each contract, some of these contracts can be traced all the way back to 2016.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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