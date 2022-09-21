Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "Qui Bono"? -- EXPELLED from Instagram, DELETED from Twitter -- Nov. 13, 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. describes the effect that the Plandemic and DeathJab have on people and the economy. He was "expelled" from Instagram for "mis-information." Then this tweet was deleted from Twitter:
https://nitter.net/Kukicat7/status/1459563355803377667 https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1459563355803377667
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/