PLEADIAN & HOLLOW EARTH MESSAGES, WITH FAMOUS PSYCHIC JUDY CALI!
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
8 Subscribers
18 views
Published Monday

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I will be giving messages from Adama and the Telosians, as well as the Pleadians on the Ascension, followed by an interview with the world famous psychic Judy Cali! I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
ascensionhollow earthpsychicgood newsadamapleadianjudy cali

