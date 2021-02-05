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BREAKING NEWS: 35,000 CHILDREN RESCUED FROM TUNNELS & US DR WHISTLEBLOWER ON COVID-19 2ND WAVE
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1050 views • February 05, 2021
BREAKING NEWS TODAY @ 5PM PT Erai Beckmann received a phone call from a US Dr. source who wishes to remain anonymous. PLEASE READ: THE BREAKING NEWS is that COVID-19 testing is now being blocked at US hospitals as of TODAY and ALSO that more children were rescued today. The video AFTER my exclusive interview with this Dr whistleblower was published a few months ago, this is to reference the underground DUMBS that these children were rescued from today 🙏🏻Apparently according to a US General source ANOTHER one of the DUMB bases mentioned in this video was taken over by the "White Hats" aka #QANON and more children were rescued!!!!
[**Apologies for the audio quality I had to try and record this audio from a phone call on the fly with this anonymous Dr. Source. This Dr says he's confirmed all of this with a US General contact of his. I can only take all of this at face value and am sharing this right away to hopefully empower those of us following the #qanon movement. I will verify, and cross-reference sources and press forward with my diligence as a journalist for this movement. I thought you'd want to know now. Stay tuned!]
He shared with us a screenshot [TAKEN TODAY 06-04-2020) from an internal Dr interface hospital system (contained in the video) which shows how hospitals are preventing Dr's, in this particular state at least, from testing patients for COVID-19 UNLESS the patient is already demonstrating FULL symptoms. If we Dr's are forced to hold off from testing until patients demonstrate full symptoms that means they could be infecting many more, and the whole "flatten the curve" self-quarantine period we all went through could have been a waste in the US. Could this be another step in the "PLANDEMIC" to make way for the 2nd wave around Fall time 2020... forcing mail-in voting ballots to rig the next 2020 election!?!
Start your FREE TRIAL today: https://www.consciousvitality.com/sel...
It would sure suck if more people died unnecessarily as a result of now not administering testing properly to continue to flatten the curve. Did these protests really have us all forget we just went through a global pandemic. Are we going to stand for this?!?! This is the very thing we should be taking to the streets for. To demand proper medical standards for testing are upheld. To UPHOLD Dr & patients rights to fair treatment. To uphold the Hippocratic oath Dr's swear to "do no harm" to their patients. This violates these rights. And the oath Dr's swear.
Time to stand up for the truth!
This source will be calling back tomorrow for a live and in private interview where he'll potentially reveal his identity and share even more in our back end private, uncensorced Conscious Vitality members site.
Start your FREE TRIAL today: https://www.consciousvitality.com/pro...
Stay focused on the truth, seek evidence as much as possible. Let's apply REAL standards of journalism to our conscious work to free our race and the planet. And by doing so we'll help "awaken" even more of our star brothers and sisters.
Thanks to channel ilgranderisveglio for the video we're mirroring here in the video!
Original mirrored video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XFez...
Peace N Harmony
Join the Community @: www.ConsciousVitality.com
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conscious.v...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consciousvit...
Phil Schneider Video shown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvsMm...
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY. CONSCIOUS VITALITY DOES NOT APPROVE OR VERIFY THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION. THIS INFORMATION IS EXPRESSLY THE OPINION(S) OF THE INDIVIDUAL(S) AND NOT THOSE OF CONSCIOUS VITALITY. WE CANNOT VERIFY THIS INFORMATION. PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT WHILE WE'RE INVESTIGATING TOPICS, INFORMATION AND PEOPLE CLAIMING TO HAVE NEW INFORMATION FOR HUMANITY WE'RE GOING THROUGH A PROCESS OF RESEARCH, HEARING FROM PEOPLE THEIR OPINIONS WHICH WE FIND ENTERTAINING. WE WILL PURSUE JOURNALISTIC RESEARCH IN AN ATTEMPT TO VERIFY WITH EVIDENCE. JOIN US ON THIS JOURNEY OF DISCOVERY! PS Please always consult your health professional before ever taking anyone's advice.
[**Apologies for the audio quality I had to try and record this audio from a phone call on the fly with this anonymous Dr. Source. This Dr says he's confirmed all of this with a US General contact of his. I can only take all of this at face value and am sharing this right away to hopefully empower those of us following the #qanon movement. I will verify, and cross-reference sources and press forward with my diligence as a journalist for this movement. I thought you'd want to know now. Stay tuned!]
He shared with us a screenshot [TAKEN TODAY 06-04-2020) from an internal Dr interface hospital system (contained in the video) which shows how hospitals are preventing Dr's, in this particular state at least, from testing patients for COVID-19 UNLESS the patient is already demonstrating FULL symptoms. If we Dr's are forced to hold off from testing until patients demonstrate full symptoms that means they could be infecting many more, and the whole "flatten the curve" self-quarantine period we all went through could have been a waste in the US. Could this be another step in the "PLANDEMIC" to make way for the 2nd wave around Fall time 2020... forcing mail-in voting ballots to rig the next 2020 election!?!
Start your FREE TRIAL today: https://www.consciousvitality.com/sel...
It would sure suck if more people died unnecessarily as a result of now not administering testing properly to continue to flatten the curve. Did these protests really have us all forget we just went through a global pandemic. Are we going to stand for this?!?! This is the very thing we should be taking to the streets for. To demand proper medical standards for testing are upheld. To UPHOLD Dr & patients rights to fair treatment. To uphold the Hippocratic oath Dr's swear to "do no harm" to their patients. This violates these rights. And the oath Dr's swear.
Time to stand up for the truth!
This source will be calling back tomorrow for a live and in private interview where he'll potentially reveal his identity and share even more in our back end private, uncensorced Conscious Vitality members site.
Start your FREE TRIAL today: https://www.consciousvitality.com/pro...
Stay focused on the truth, seek evidence as much as possible. Let's apply REAL standards of journalism to our conscious work to free our race and the planet. And by doing so we'll help "awaken" even more of our star brothers and sisters.
Thanks to channel ilgranderisveglio for the video we're mirroring here in the video!
Original mirrored video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XFez...
Peace N Harmony
Join the Community @: www.ConsciousVitality.com
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conscious.v...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consciousvit...
Phil Schneider Video shown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvsMm...
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY. CONSCIOUS VITALITY DOES NOT APPROVE OR VERIFY THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION. THIS INFORMATION IS EXPRESSLY THE OPINION(S) OF THE INDIVIDUAL(S) AND NOT THOSE OF CONSCIOUS VITALITY. WE CANNOT VERIFY THIS INFORMATION. PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT WHILE WE'RE INVESTIGATING TOPICS, INFORMATION AND PEOPLE CLAIMING TO HAVE NEW INFORMATION FOR HUMANITY WE'RE GOING THROUGH A PROCESS OF RESEARCH, HEARING FROM PEOPLE THEIR OPINIONS WHICH WE FIND ENTERTAINING. WE WILL PURSUE JOURNALISTIC RESEARCH IN AN ATTEMPT TO VERIFY WITH EVIDENCE. JOIN US ON THIS JOURNEY OF DISCOVERY! PS Please always consult your health professional before ever taking anyone's advice.
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