5/22/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree's Show】Mr. Miles Guo's prosecution and arrest have proved to be the strongest evidence of the CCP's weaponization of the US justice system. Any nominee for the head of a federal government agency who is enriched by the CCP must not be confirmed by the Senate.





5/22/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】郭文贵先生被起诉和逮捕是中共武器化美国司法系统的最强有力的证据，任何因中共而赚得盆满钵满的提名人都不应该被参议院任命为美国联邦政府机构的负责人。

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

