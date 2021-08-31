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DID MIKE LINDELL'S DISASTER CYBER SYMPOSIUM HURT PRESIDENT TRUMP? Tom Trento & Jeff Nyquist
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61 views • August 31, 2021
THIS IS OUR SECOND VIDEO THAT EXPOSES THE FRAUD, FELONS AND FORGERIES WITHIN MIKE LINDELL'S "ABSOLUTE PROOF" SERIES.
THIS VIDEO WAS PRODUCED AS A FOLLOW-UP THE THE ABSOLUTE DISASTER OF A CYBER SYMPOSIUM THAT BRANNON HOWSE, MARY FANNING AND MIKE LINDELL PRESENTED ON AUGUST 10-12, 2021 IN SOUTH DAKOTA.
REMEMBER - OUR GOAL WAS TO CHALLENGE THE SILLY AND FAKE THEORY THAT WAS THE FOUNDATION OF THE CYBER SYMPOSIUM, THAT CHINA HACKED THE ELECTION, THE SUPREME COURT WILL ACCEPT THE LINDELL "ABSOLUTE" EVIDENCE AND THEN PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL BE RE-INSTATED AS PRESIDENT.
NOT ONLY WAS NO CHINA EVIDENCE PRESENTED BUT HOWSE, FANNING AND LINDELL SCRAMBLED TO SALVAGE THE TRAIN WRECK SYMPOSIUM BY SHIFTING THE ATTENTION OF THE GULLIBLE VIEWER FROM CHINA TO COLORADO, WHERE THERE MAY HAVE BEEN ACTUAL ELECTION FRAUD, THEN DECLARING THE SYMPOSIUM A HUGE SUCCESS.
FOLKS, THIS IS DEFINITIONAL "GASLIGHTING," BY HOWSE, FANNING AND LINDELL, AGAINST GOOD AMERICANS WHO TRUSTED THEM TO PRESENT SOLID EVIDENCE ABOUT CHINA HACKING THE ELECTION.
THIS VIDEO FEATURES TWO NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERTS, JEFF NYQUIST AND TOM TRENTO AND IS DESIGNED TO "CLOSE THE DOOR" ON THE LINDELL CHINA CIRCUS AND REDIRECT YOUR ATTENTION TO THE CRITICALLY IMPORTANT ELECTION FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS NOW IN PROCESS.
Tom Trento, for The United West Team 8.30.21
CLICK HERE FOR THE FIRST VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irWYF...
Our expose is a focus on the "evidence" presented by Brannon Howse, Mary Fanning and Mike Lindell, that 100% proof positive, China hacked the 2020 Election, by the data presented in their video series, and flipped to votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.
We believe this "evidence" to be false and present our case beginning with our first video.
Without question, the 2020 Election was stolen from President Trump but Lindell's Absolute Proof series undermines the critically important work going on in other States, at this moment.
We MUST stay focused of the real fraud and illegalities that occurred on November 3, 2020.
We do not see the Supreme Court even considering Mike Lindell's "evidence," but it is possible for the Supreme Court to make positive decisions based upon the forensic investigations into the fraud now in process.
Mike Lindell is is viewed by many as an American Hero. This video simply addresses the information that Lindell and his team produced.
The wise viewer understands this distinction.
8.11.21 CLARIFICATION: Dennis Montgomery has pleaded guilty but detailed negotiations are ongoing with the Court.
For The United West Team,
Tom Trento
THIS VIDEO WAS PRODUCED AS A FOLLOW-UP THE THE ABSOLUTE DISASTER OF A CYBER SYMPOSIUM THAT BRANNON HOWSE, MARY FANNING AND MIKE LINDELL PRESENTED ON AUGUST 10-12, 2021 IN SOUTH DAKOTA.
REMEMBER - OUR GOAL WAS TO CHALLENGE THE SILLY AND FAKE THEORY THAT WAS THE FOUNDATION OF THE CYBER SYMPOSIUM, THAT CHINA HACKED THE ELECTION, THE SUPREME COURT WILL ACCEPT THE LINDELL "ABSOLUTE" EVIDENCE AND THEN PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL BE RE-INSTATED AS PRESIDENT.
NOT ONLY WAS NO CHINA EVIDENCE PRESENTED BUT HOWSE, FANNING AND LINDELL SCRAMBLED TO SALVAGE THE TRAIN WRECK SYMPOSIUM BY SHIFTING THE ATTENTION OF THE GULLIBLE VIEWER FROM CHINA TO COLORADO, WHERE THERE MAY HAVE BEEN ACTUAL ELECTION FRAUD, THEN DECLARING THE SYMPOSIUM A HUGE SUCCESS.
FOLKS, THIS IS DEFINITIONAL "GASLIGHTING," BY HOWSE, FANNING AND LINDELL, AGAINST GOOD AMERICANS WHO TRUSTED THEM TO PRESENT SOLID EVIDENCE ABOUT CHINA HACKING THE ELECTION.
THIS VIDEO FEATURES TWO NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERTS, JEFF NYQUIST AND TOM TRENTO AND IS DESIGNED TO "CLOSE THE DOOR" ON THE LINDELL CHINA CIRCUS AND REDIRECT YOUR ATTENTION TO THE CRITICALLY IMPORTANT ELECTION FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS NOW IN PROCESS.
Tom Trento, for The United West Team 8.30.21
CLICK HERE FOR THE FIRST VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irWYF...
Our expose is a focus on the "evidence" presented by Brannon Howse, Mary Fanning and Mike Lindell, that 100% proof positive, China hacked the 2020 Election, by the data presented in their video series, and flipped to votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.
We believe this "evidence" to be false and present our case beginning with our first video.
Without question, the 2020 Election was stolen from President Trump but Lindell's Absolute Proof series undermines the critically important work going on in other States, at this moment.
We MUST stay focused of the real fraud and illegalities that occurred on November 3, 2020.
We do not see the Supreme Court even considering Mike Lindell's "evidence," but it is possible for the Supreme Court to make positive decisions based upon the forensic investigations into the fraud now in process.
Mike Lindell is is viewed by many as an American Hero. This video simply addresses the information that Lindell and his team produced.
The wise viewer understands this distinction.
8.11.21 CLARIFICATION: Dennis Montgomery has pleaded guilty but detailed negotiations are ongoing with the Court.
For The United West Team,
Tom Trento
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