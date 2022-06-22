Stew Peters Full Show: Elites Use Mind Control

PROOF: Biden Molested Daughter, Elites Use Mind Control & Occult, McCarthy Donors Fund CommiesTeddy Daniels, exposes the Republican Party for taking money from Democrats in exchange for their vote. Sean Stone joins to talk about the secrets of the deep state, and how they use MK-Ultra mind programming in the masses to ultimately seek human trafficking, normalizing occult practices, and the use of Monarch Programming.

Patrick Howley joins to tell his story of deep state destruction after he was the first to report on Ashley Biden’s diary, and had his life tampered with by the deep state elite.