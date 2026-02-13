💩We go further in regulation of social media in order to preserve the DNA of our democracy - Domestic abuse victim, Emmanuel Macron

"We go further in the regulation of social media in order to preserve the DNA of our democracy." - Domestic abuse victim, Emmanuel Macron.

(No doubt he wants us to not talk about him and his manly wife on social media, like what Candace Owens has revealed so precisely. Watch her series about Macron if you missed it.) Cynthia

Adding:

❗️Macron stated that he has decided to establish a direct communication channel with Russia.

According to him, the communication channel will be fully transparent for Ukraine, European partners, and American allies.

German Chancellor Merz effectively rejected calls for negotiations with Russia, which were made, in particular, by Macron.

In Merz's opinion, pressure on Russia should continue.

Adding, also from Munich:

Marco Rubio pulled out of a key Ukraine meeting with European leaders in Munich at the last minute, officially citing scheduling conflicts.

European officials interpreted the move as a signal that Washington’s commitment to tight coordination with its allies on the war is fading.

One EU official described the decision as “insane,” while another admitted the meeting was largely meaningless without U.S. participation.

Adding, more info on social media control:

WhatsApp shares end-to-end encryption with Mossad

If a messaging app promises privacy but its metadata can still map your life, your relationships, and your location, how secure are you really?

When +972 Magazine revealed that the Israeli military’s “Lavender” AI system flags Palestinians for assassination using WhatsApp group memberships, the world confronted an uncomfortable truth: encryption protects your words, but metadata exposes your world.

According to reports, simply using WhatsApp or being in a Meta group with a suspected opponent is now treated as sufficient algorithmic logic to destroy a home — and the families inside it.

🤖 The Lavender AI: from data to destruction

▪️ Lavender, Israel’s AI platform, systematically scores Gaza’s 2.3 million residents on their likelihood of militant involvement.

▪️ Among its key inputs? WhatsApp data — specifically, group affiliations with suspected opponents.

▪️ With minimal human oversight — operators reportedly spend just 20 seconds per target before approving strikes — the system green-lights bombings on residential homes, accepting a 10% error rate that routinely ensnares civilians.

▪️ More than 37,000 Palestinians have reportedly been flagged through this process, with family annihilations reduced to acceptable collateral damage in an algorithmic equation.

📱 Metadata: the spy network

▪️ Despite WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption claims, the platform continuously shares metadata — your location, device information, contacts, who you message, and how frequently — with its parent company, Meta.

▪️ This data, accessible to authorities through legal or exploitative means, allegedly feeds directly into Lavender’s targeting logic.

▪️ Israeli intelligence can infer associations, map social networks, and track movements in real time without ever decrypting a single message.

▪️ Internal Meta engineers have reportedly warned that vulnerabilities allow governments, including Israel, to monitor group memberships and locations without breaching encryption protocols.

🗡 Meta weaponization does not occur in a vacuum

▪️ Meta has systematically hired former Israeli military intelligence officers — including veterans of Unit 8200 — into content-moderation and policy roles.

▪️ A pending US lawsuit alleges Meta misled users worldwide about privacy protections, with internal systems allegedly permitting employee access to user chats despite public assurances.

▪️ It was designed, enabled, and operationalized through corporate decisions that prioritized data collection over human life.