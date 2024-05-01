Create New Account
NHL Game 4 Highlights _ Stars vs. Golden Knights - April 29, 2024
Neroke-5
31 Subscribers
5 views
Published 16 hours ago

Ty Dellandrea scored the game-winning goal and Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots to help the Dallas Stars defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 4 and evening the series at two games a piece.

las vegasdallasnhlstanley cup playoffsgame 4

