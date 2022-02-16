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This was over 40 years ago when these agencies were still mostly human... fast forward to today and the weapons are much more advanced and the attacks are EMF in nature.
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52 views • February 16, 2022
This was over 40 years ago when these agencies were still mostly human... fast forward to today and the weapons are much more advanced and the attacks are EMF in nature... silent with no attribution to the liberal world order...
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